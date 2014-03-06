UPDATE 2-SK Hynix books record profit, says DRAM shortage to continue in 2017
* Additional DRAM production space unlikely until 2019 -analyst
March 6 Bezeq Israel Telecom says:
* Q4 net profit 352 million shekels versus 522 million shekels
* Q4 revenue 2.41 billion shekels versus 2.45 billion shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.35 billion shekels, net profit 401 million shekels
* To pay dividend of 802 million shekels
* Sees 2014 net profit 1.6-1.7 billion shekels, EBITDA of around 4 billion shekels (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
* Additional DRAM production space unlikely until 2019 -analyst
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 58.6 percent to 75.5 percent, or to be 32 million yuan to 54 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (130.4 million yuan)