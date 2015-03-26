BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Bezeq Israel Telecom :
* Q4 net profit 416 million shekels versus 352 million shekels
* Sets dividend of 844 million shekels for second half of 2014
* Q4 revenue 2.26 billion shekels versus 2.41 billion shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.25 billion shekels, net profit of 409 million shekels
* Sees 2015 net profit of 1.5 billion shekels, EBITDA of 4.2 billion shekels (Reporting By Tova Cohen)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.