* Q3 net profit 449 mln shekels vs 452.6 mln forecast
* Revenue 2.40 bln shekels vs 2.35 bln forecast
* Reaffirms 2013 outlook for net profit of 1.7-1.8 bln
shekels
TEL AVIV, Nov 7 Bezeq Israel Telecom
reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by
record revenue from Internet services that offset declines in
the competition-hit mobile phone sector, as well as by
cost-cutting measures.
Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Thursday it
earned 449 million shekels ($127 million) in the third quarter,
up from 342 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 3.8 percent
to 2.40 billion shekels due to a decline in cellular revenue.
Bezeq was forecast to earn 452.6 million shekels on revenue
of 2.35 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Its mobile unit Pelephone posted a 9.1 percent fall in
profit to 140 million shekels on a 9.7 percent drop in revenue.
Pelephone, Israel's third-largest mobile operator, saw its
subscriber base slip 5.5 percent to 2.683 million.
Pelephone and its two main competitors are grappling with a
price war following a shake-up of Israel's mobile phone industry
last year that ushered in six new operators.
Competition in the telecoms sector also led to a 3.3 percent
drop in the number of Bezeq's active fixed-line subscriber
lines, although it continued to gain customers for its
high-speed Internet services. It posted a 6.7 percent rise in
the number of Internet subscribers and a 14.1 percent increase
in revenue from Internet services.
Bezeq International posted record quarterly revenue as it
recruited Internet customers for its new submarine cable.
Bezeq reaffirmed its forecast of 1.7-1.8 billion shekels in
net profit this year and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.25-4.35 billion
shekels.
"We are meeting our ambitious deployment targets for our
optical fibre network and look forward to the anticipated
publication of the LTE frequency auction which will allow for
the operation of the 4G (fourth generation) network in Israel,"
Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.
($1 = 3.54 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)