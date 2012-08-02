* Q2 net profit 415 mln shekels vs 441 mln forecast

* Sees 2012 profit 1.75-1.85 bln shekels

* Sees 2012 revenue 10.2-10.5 bln shekels

* Shares up 3.2 pct in Tel Aviv (Adds analysts' comments, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Aug 2 Bezeq Israel Telecom warned on full-year profit and revenue after reporting a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing estimates, as its mobile phone unit struggled with fierce competition in the sector.

Israel's mobile phone industry was turned upside down this year with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war - with unlimited calling plans for around $25 a month - and leading to many customers switching companies.

Three operators, including Bezeq unit Pelephone, had dominated the sector for more than 12 years until regulatory changes at the start of 2011 forced providers to slash the fees operators charge each other to connect calls and to scrap exit fines for customers, hurting revenue and earnings.

"There been a transfer of value from shareholders to consumers, which is basically what the government intended to do through its reforms," said Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Harverd, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares in Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, rose 3.2 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday in Tel Aviv, as analysts said the cut in forecasts had been expected.

Shares are down nearly 40 percent so far in 2012 after a 33 percent slide in 2011.

"Investors should view the (second quarter) results and guidance with a sigh of relief, as they highlight the relative stability of Bezeq's financial model compared to its cellular peers," Harverd said.

Bezeq forecast 2012 revenue of 10.2-10.5 billion shekels ($2.6-$2.7 billion), net profit of 1.75-1.85 billion shekels and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.4-4.5 billion shekels.

The company had previously said it expected similar results to 2011, in which it posted revenue of 11.4 billion shekels, net profit of 2.07 billion and EBITDA of 4.6 billion.

REGULATORY CHANGES

"In the second quarter we experienced comprehensive regulatory changes and intensifying competition in the various areas of our operations, all of which are reflected in our financial results," Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.

Bezeq said it was implementing streamlining measures - without giving any further details - to reduce the impact of mobile weakness on the company, which also provides landline and international calling and high speed Internet. It also has a key stake in satellite TV provider YES.

Harel Finance analyst Rami Rozen said he expected a continued decline in financial results in 2013.

Bezeq recorded second-quarter net profit of 415 million shekels, down from 585 million a year earlier. EBITDA dipped 14 percent to 1.104 billion while revenue dropped 10.3 percent to 2.595 billion. Weakness in its mobile segment was partly offset by a solid performance in its fixed line and international businesses, Bezeq said.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 441 million shekels, EBITDA of 1.105 billion and revenue of 2.646 billion.

Pelephone's subscriber base edged up to 2.859 million. Its net profit slid 30.5 percent to 194 million shekels, with the decline partly mitigated by leasing its network to two new virtual mobile operators.

Pelephone mainly competes with larger rivals Cellcom and Partner Communications .

Barclays Capital analyst David Kaplan said that as the mobile business changes, revenue is falling because of lower handset sales rather than contracting service revenue.

Handset "subsidies are clearly a thing of the past," he said.

Bezeq said it would distribute a dividend for the second half of 997 million shekels as well as a special dividend of 500 million shekels. It also said free cash flow would improve in 2012 and reach more than 2.5 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.95 shekels) (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)