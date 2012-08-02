* Q2 net profit 415 mln shekels vs 441 mln forecast
* Sees 2012 profit 1.75-1.85 bln shekels
* Sees 2012 revenue 10.2-10.5 bln shekels
* Shares up 3.2 pct in Tel Aviv
(Adds analysts' comments, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, Aug 2 Bezeq Israel Telecom
warned on full-year profit and revenue after reporting a 29
percent fall in quarterly profit, missing estimates, as its
mobile phone unit struggled with fierce competition in the
sector.
Israel's mobile phone industry was turned upside down this
year with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war -
with unlimited calling plans for around $25 a month - and
leading to many customers switching companies.
Three operators, including Bezeq unit Pelephone, had
dominated the sector for more than 12 years until regulatory
changes at the start of 2011 forced providers to slash the fees
operators charge each other to connect calls and to scrap exit
fines for customers, hurting revenue and earnings.
"There been a transfer of value from shareholders to
consumers, which is basically what the government intended to do
through its reforms," said Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Harverd,
who has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Shares in Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, rose 3.2
percent in afternoon trading on Thursday in Tel Aviv, as
analysts said the cut in forecasts had been expected.
Shares are down nearly 40 percent so far in 2012 after a 33
percent slide in 2011.
"Investors should view the (second quarter) results and
guidance with a sigh of relief, as they highlight the relative
stability of Bezeq's financial model compared to its cellular
peers," Harverd said.
Bezeq forecast 2012 revenue of 10.2-10.5 billion shekels
($2.6-$2.7 billion), net profit of 1.75-1.85 billion shekels and
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 4.4-4.5 billion shekels.
The company had previously said it expected similar results
to 2011, in which it posted revenue of 11.4 billion shekels, net
profit of 2.07 billion and EBITDA of 4.6 billion.
REGULATORY CHANGES
"In the second quarter we experienced comprehensive
regulatory changes and intensifying competition in the various
areas of our operations, all of which are reflected in our
financial results," Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.
Bezeq said it was implementing streamlining measures -
without giving any further details - to reduce the impact of
mobile weakness on the company, which also provides landline and
international calling and high speed Internet. It also has a key
stake in satellite TV provider YES.
Harel Finance analyst Rami Rozen said he expected a
continued decline in financial results in 2013.
Bezeq recorded second-quarter net profit of 415 million
shekels, down from 585 million a year earlier. EBITDA dipped 14
percent to 1.104 billion while revenue dropped 10.3 percent to
2.595 billion. Weakness in its mobile segment was partly offset
by a solid performance in its fixed line and international
businesses, Bezeq said.
A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 441 million
shekels, EBITDA of 1.105 billion and revenue of 2.646 billion.
Pelephone's subscriber base edged up to 2.859 million. Its
net profit slid 30.5 percent to 194 million shekels, with the
decline partly mitigated by leasing its network to two new
virtual mobile operators.
Pelephone mainly competes with larger rivals Cellcom
and Partner Communications .
Barclays Capital analyst David Kaplan said that as the
mobile business changes, revenue is falling because of lower
handset sales rather than contracting service revenue.
Handset "subsidies are clearly a thing of the past," he
said.
Bezeq said it would distribute a dividend for the second
half of 997 million shekels as well as a special dividend of 500
million shekels. It also said free cash flow would improve in
2012 and reach more than 2.5 billion shekels.
($1 = 3.95 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)