* Q4 net profit 519 mln shekels vs 415 mln forecast
* Q4 revenue 2.45 bln shekels vs 2.43 bln forecast
* Board recommends dividend of 861 mln shekels
* Shares rise 2.5 percent
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, March 14 Bezeq Israel Telecom
, Israel's largest telecoms group, faces another
difficult year in 2013 along with its peers as rising
competition puts further pressure on calling rates.
Bezeq reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly
profit on Thursday but is grappling with a price war after a
shakeup of Israel's mobile phone industry last year that ushered
in six new operators.
Their jostling for market share has produced unlimited
calling plans for $25 a month and introductory plans for even
less, making it difficult for Bezeq's Pelephone unit and two
rivals to compete and leading to a slump in revenue and profit.
"2013 will mark another tough year in the mobile market but
we believe Bezeq should weather the storm given its diversified
portfolio and strong balance sheet," said UBS analyst Roni
Biron.
After a steep drop in mobile rates that pleased consumers,
Israel's telecoms regulator aims this year to target Bezeq and
cable firm HOT in a bid to lower rates for fixed-line calls and
Internet services through the creation of a wholesale market.
Bezeq has agreed to give its rivals access to its broadband
infrastructure in return for licence concessions.
It has struck a deal to lease its digital subscriber line
(DSL) to mobile operator Partner Communications,
allowing it to provide a bundled package supporting Internet,
voice, media and television.
"I foresee that the reform of the wholesale market, together
with the cancellation of structural separation, will benefit the
consumer," said Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch.
In agreeing to lease its lines to smaller companies, Bezeq
expects its licence will be changed to allow it to merge its
various units, save money and offer a package of services.
Bezeq has begun putting fibre optic lines in buildings under
a government plan to foster super-fast Internet speeds through a
partnership between state-run utility Israel Electric Corp
and a soon-to-be-chosen private investment group.
"The uncertainty associated with this possibility and the
negative news flow we expect over the next year will put some
pressure on the stock price," said Gilad Alper, an analyst at
Excellence Nessuah Securities, who rates Bezeq as "hold".
Bezeq's shares closed 2.5 percent higher in Tel Aviv in a
flat broader market.
Q4 EARNINGS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS
Bezeq said on Thursday it earned 519 million shekels ($141
million) in the fourth quarter, above analysts' expectations in
a Reuters poll of 415 million and a bit below the 524 million it
recorded a year earlier. Revenue slipped 7.6 percent to 2.45
billion shekels but this exceeded expectations of 2.43 billion.
Bezeq, which last week named Stella Handler as its new chief
executive effective in April, was able to offset a continued
loss in the number of fixed phone lines to rivals by offering
far lower rates with a rise in broadband Internet subscribers.
Analysts said one-time factors such as capital gains from
the sale of real estate and copper boosted Bezeq's bottom line.
"None of these has to do with the current activity of the
company so if we normalise the effects, we will see a continued
erosion of profits," said Leumi Capital Markets analyst Gill
Dattner. But analysts said Bezeq's shares could derive some
support from dividends.
Bezeq's board recommended the distribution of 100 percent of
profit for the second half of 2012 as a cash dividend of 861
million shekels, or 0.32 shekel a share. In all, Bezeq in May
will pay a dividend of 1.361 billion shekels, which includes a
special dividend of 500 million shekels.
Bezeq reiterated its previous outlook of net profit between
1.7 billion and 1.8 billion shekels, free cash flow above 2.7
billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of 4.25-4.35 billion shekels. It made a profit
1.86 billion shekels in 2012.