By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, May 13 Bezeq Israel Telecom
reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit on
Monday but faces a tough year due to a price war in the mobile
phone sector and possible competition in its fixed-line
business.
The entry of six new players to Israel's mobile market this
year has hammered encumbents including Bezeq's mobile arm
Pelephone, where profits and revenue fell by 29 and 22.5 percent
respectively.
Regulators are also hoping to liberalise fixed-line and
Internet services by creating a wholesale market, under which
Bezeq has agreed to give its rivals access to its broadband
infrastructure in return for licence concessions.
That carries the threat of a further erosion of the position
of Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group.
But Pelephone also profited in the first quarter from the
services it provides to virtual providers and the company said
it was going to speed up deployment of high-speed internet lines
to businesses and homes, where it is gaining customers.
"We continued to develop our advanced next generation
network which has turned into a growth driver," said Bezeq CEO
Stella Handler. "We will continue to invest in advanced
infrastructures and customer service."
Investors are worried by talks between Israel's electricity
utility and a group led by Sweden's Viaeuropa to create a
competing high-speed network, which Israeli media say could be
finalised in the next month.
But Monday's results served to emphasise Bezeq's advantages
as an encumbent and its shares rose 4.4 percent.
"We believe recent headlines around the ... project have
been weighing on Bezeq's share but believe its long-term merit
remains to be seen," said UBS analyst Roni Biron.
Bezeq earned 497 million shekels ($140 million) in the first
quarter, down from 582 million a year earlier as revenue slipped
12.2 percent to 2.41 billion. It was forecast in a Reuters poll
to earn 442 million shekels on revenue of 2.41 billion.
It was helped by lower financing expenses and capital gains
from the sale of real estate and copper, which it buys in bulk
to use in lines. While Pelephone's revenue and profits were well
down, the operator - Israel's third largest - saw its subscriber
base slip just 4.7 percent to 2.741 million.
"Bezeq ... is showing remarkable stability in such a
competitive market and clearly its dominance in the fixed line
market is helping it to weather the cellular storm," said Gilad
Alper, an analyst at the Excellence Nessuah brokerage.
Bezeq reaffirmed its 2013 forecast of 1.7-1.8 billion
shekels in net profit and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.25-4.35 billion
shekels. It will pay a quarterly dividend of 861 million shekels
plus a special dividend of 500 million shekels.
($1 = 3.56 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Patrick Graham)