JERUSALEM Aug 5 Bezeq Israel Telecom
reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat
estimates, as higher income from Internet services offset
declines in the competition-hit mobile phone sector.
Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Monday it
earned 473 million shekels ($133 million) in the second quarter,
up from 415 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 9.4 percent
to 2.35 billion shekels.
Bezeq was forecast to record profit of 429 million shekels
on revenue of 2.38 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Its mobile unit Pelephone posted a 17 percent fall in profit
to 161 million shekels on a 20.3 percent drop in revenue. But
Bezeq said that the erosion of revenue in the mobile sector had
moderated as "the aggressive promotions of new competitors are
not as effective as in the past".
Pelephone, Israel's third-largest mobile operator, saw its
subscriber base slip 5.5 percent to 2.702 million.
Pelephone and its two main competitors are grappling with a
price war following a shake-up of Israel's mobile phone industry
last year that ushered in six new operators.
Competition also led to a 4.8 percent drop in the number of
Bezeq's active fixed-line subscriber lines, although it
continued to gain customers for its high-speed Internet services
amid a promotion of free upgrades to higher speeds. That led to
a 5.8 percent rise in the number of Internet subscribers and a
33.5 percent jump in profit in the fixed-line segment.
Bezeq reaffirmed its forecast of 1.7-1.8 billion shekels in
net profit this year and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.25-4.35 billion
shekels.
It said it plans to expedite the pace of deployment of its
fibre optics network to businesses and homes to 400,000 by
year-end from 200,000 currently.
Bezeq will pay a quarterly dividend of 969 million shekels,
or 0.3555 per share, plus a special dividend of 500 million
shekels - the last of six equal payments.
($1 = 3.56 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)