TEL AVIV, Nov 10 Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly net profit as lower operating and salary expenses partly offset a drop in revenue from mobile and fixed-line phone calls.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Monday it earned 428 million shekels ($112.8 million) in the third quarter, down from 449 million a year earlier.

Bezeq's revenue fell 6.9 percent to 2.23 billion shekels due to a decrease in revenue from cellular services. Fixed line revenue also fell due to lower fixed-call termination rates.

Bezeq was forecast to have earned 423.5 million shekels on revenue of 2.23 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Bezeq's mobile unit Pelephone recorded a 28.6 percent drop in profit compared with a year ago, while its fixed-line division, which offers phone and internet services, posted a 10 percent profit decline.

Pelephone and its two main competitors are grappling with a price war following a shake-up of Israel's mobile phone industry in 2012 that ushered in six new operators.

The number of subscribers at Pelephone slipped 0.4 percent from the second quarter to 2.6 million and was down 3 percent over the year.

"New customer gains in internet and TV operations, stability in the fixed line customer base and an end to the downward trend in mobile customers indicate that our substantial investments in infrastructure, technology and state-of-the-art products are bearing fruit," Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.

Bezeq maintained a forecast for 2014 net profit of 2 billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.5 billion.

Pelephone's two main rivals Cellcom and Partner Communications publish their results later this week. (1 US dollar = 3.7929 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)