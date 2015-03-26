* Q4 net profit 416 mln shekels vs 409 mln forecast

* Sees 2015 net profit of 1.5 bln shekels vs 2.1 bln in 2014

* To pay dividend of 844 mln shekels for second half of 2014 (Adds chairman's quote, details from subsidiaries)

TEL AVIV, March 26 Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a better than expected rise in quarterly net profit as lower operating and other expenses offset a drop in revenue from mobile phone calls.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Thursday it earned 416 million shekels ($105.5 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 352 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.1 percent to 2.26 billion shekels due to a decrease in revenue from cellular services.

The company was forecast to earn 409 million shekels on revenue of 2.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Bezeq forecast 2015 net profit of about 1.5 billion shekels and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.2 billion. Net profit in 2014 was 2.1 billion shekels while EBITDA was 4.5 billion.

The forecast includes the effect of Bezeq's increase in its shareholding in satellite TV operator YES to 58.4 percent after the exercise of its 8.6 percent option, which is awaiting approval from the government.

Bezeq's mobile unit Pelephone recorded an 11.9 percent drop in quarterly profit to 59 million shekels, while its fixed-line division, which offers phone and internet services, posted a 10.6 percent profit increase. The number of subscribers at Pelephone slipped 2.1 percent in 2014 to 2.59 million.

Operating expenses fell following a voluntary retirement plan at Pelephone, whose workforce fell by 279 positions to 2,515.

Pelephone and its two main competitors are grappling with a price war following a shake-up of Israel's mobile phone industry in 2012 that ushered in six new operators.

"Our operating results confirm our ability to attract new customers in our core business, Internet and television operations, while meeting the competition in the cellular market head on," Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.

Pelephone's two main rivals Cellcom and Partner Communications reported a 46 percent and 48 percent drop in quarterly net profit, respectively.

Shares in Bezeq were up 0.6 percent to 7.38 shekels in morning trade, compared with a decline of 0.9 percent in the Tel Aviv 25 blue chip index.

Bezeq will distribute all of its net profit for the second half of 2014 as a dividend of 844 million shekels, or 0.31 shekel per share.

($1 = 3.9437 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Vincent Baby)