TEL AVIV, July 24 Bezeq Israel Telecom
has launched Israel's first free public WiFi service as the
country's largest telecoms group seeks to maintain its
leadership amid increasing competition.
Customers agreeing to securely share a small part of their
home Internet bandwidth will have free WiFi access when using
smartphones, tablets and laptops at potentially hundreds of
thousands of hot spots across the country.
Bezeq said 30 percent of telecom operators globally - such
as Verizon, China Telecom, Bouygues
and British Telecom with its Fon service - offer access
to hot spots as part of their communications packages and this
is expected to exceed 50 percent by the end of 2012.
Bezeq is the market leader in Internet service in Israel,
serving over 850,000 WiFi customers.
"This will enable our customers to receive a lot more for
the same price," Bezeq CEO Avi Gabbay told a news conference on
Tuesday. "Customers can share their routers and create a network
that will be with them everywhere."
To ensure security Bezeq said it will operate the public and
private services separately. Bezeq also set up collaborations
with large national retailers such as Pizza Hut.
The company is investing millions of shekels in the service
though officials would not provide more details.
"We hope to reach hundreds of thousands (of customers)
within a few years. The potential is very high," said Ran Guron,
deputy CEO and vice president of marketing.
The new service will help strengthen Bezeq's Internet
service, which faces growing competition from cable TV provider
HOT as well as mobile phone operators.
The introduction of smartphones has led to a big jump in
WiFi usage and cellular companies, facing difficulties in
meeting surging demand for data over 3G networks, are seeking to
offload some of that usage to other networks, Guron noted.
"We believe innovation leads to loyalty from customers and
as market leaders we feel we need to be innovative," he said.