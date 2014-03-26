JERUSALEM, March 26 Israel's anti-trust
authority said on Wednesday it will allow Bezeq Israel Telecom
to merge with its satellite TV provider YES.
Bezeq holds a 49.8 percent stake in YES, which has close to
600,000 subscribers. It has long sought to boost its holding to
save costs and be able to market a triple-play package of TV,
phone and Internet and compete with cable company HOT, which
already has a triple-play option.
The authority, though, has attached a number of conditions
on the merger including Bezeq not being allowed to market a
triple-play package for now.
