JERUSALEM, June 25 Bezeq Israel Telecom
, Israel's largest telecoms group, has completed a deal
to take full control of its satellite TV unit YES after the
communications regulator determined it would not harm
competition in the multi-channel TV market.
Bezeq, already a shareholder, bought the remaining 50.2
percent of YES from Eurocom, a company controlled by Shaul and
Yosef Elovitch, who also control Bezeq, to bring its stake to
100 percent, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
It paid 680 million shekels ($180 million) in cash to
Eurocom, which will be entitled to up to 370 million shekels
more based on tax synergies and on the business results of YES
over the next three years.
Bezeq also assumes 1.54 billion shekels of loans provided by
Eurocom to YES.
Bezeq, once a state-owned monopoly, has long sought to merge
with YES to save costs and allow it to combine TV, phone and
Internet sales, something cable company HOT -- its main
competitor -- already does.
Israel's anti-trust commissioner gave its permission for
Bezeq to merge with YES last year and earlier this week, Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- acting as communications minister
-- gave his approval after Israel's cable and satellite TV
council said there was no reason to reject the deal.
The takeover of YES by Bezeq comes after the government
earlier this year created a wholesale telecoms market that
allows other companies to use Bezeq's infrastructure. A number
of smaller rivals have already started providing telecoms
services by leasing Bezeq's DSL lines.
In making its case to merge with YES, Bezeq had cited
competition, the possible entry of foreign competitors such as
Netflix and Apple, as well as a competitive advantage of some
rivals which receive international backing.
Cable company HOT is owned by multinational cable group
Altice.
($1 = 3.7735 shekels)
