BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
MADRID May 29 BFA-Bankia said on Tuesday in a note to the stock market regulator that it would seek authorisation from the board to issue up to 55 billion euros ($69 billion) in debt over the next five years. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.