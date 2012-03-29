(Corrects headline from "Spain's BFA sells 10 pct of US insurer to Mapfre")

MADRID, March 28 Spanish banking group BFA, which owns listed bank Bankia, said on Wednesday it had sold 10.36 percent of Mapfre America to the insurer's parent Mapfre for 244 million euros ($324 million) as part of a strategy to sell non-core assets.

Bankia has been one of the hardest hit from the crash of a decade-long property boom almost five years ago and is under pressure to shore up it capital levels to meet new Spanish and EU requirements.

BFA said the sale would generate a pre-tax capital gain of 102 million euros. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)