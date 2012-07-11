* BFOE volume 774,000 bpd

* Platts expanded benchmark in 2007

* Benchmark volume below 1 mln bpd since May

By Ikuko Kurahone

LONDON, July 11 The combined daily loading volume of the four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams is expected to fall to a record low in August, Reuters calculations based on loading programmes showed on Wednesday.

The sharp fall in pumping volumes, hit by maintenance as well as a strike in Norway, supported oil futures prices and inter-month spreads. It also raised concerns over the liquidity of the benchmark, which is used to pricing about two-thirds of the world's crude oil, traders and analysts said.

The four streams, Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, are set to pump 774,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, the lowest since 2007, when price assessment agency Platts first expanded the dated Brent benchmark to the current BFOE form, according to Reuters data.

The July loading rate of the four is expected to be 832,000 bpd following a revision to Oseberg, which was hit by the 16-day strike by offshore workers in Norway. This represents a fall from 890,000 bpd before the revision and the 943,000 bpd initially scheduled to load in June.

North Sea crude output tends to be lower in August than other months as maintenance is typically carried out during its calmer weather.

For August and July this year, the BFOE volume is set to be hit by the strike in Norway and particularly by extensive maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield, the UK's largest which feeds into Forties stream.

Oil price assessment agency Platts, a part of McGraw-Hill , widened its original Brent assessment in 2002 by adding Oseberg and Forties after a decline in Brent output and a series of market squeezes.

Ekofisk was the last crude to be added to boost the volume to above 1 million bpd, which traders typically see as liquid enough to avoid squeezes.

Total BFOE output volume has remained below 1 million bpd since May.

"More volumes need to be added. Volumes are too low now and it is so easy to manipulate," one trader said.

Platts have been considering adding more crude oil streams to the benchmark for the past year. In May, it said it was looking to add Danish crude DUC and Norwegian Troll.

Prior to the addition of Ekofisk, the benchmark fell below 800,000 bpd in August 2006. Traders said this fall was one of the reasons Platts moved to add Ekofisk in the following year.

In the futures market, Brent crude oil futures were trading $1.53 up at $99.50 a barrel by 1409 GMT. The premium on the prompt August to the September contract rose to 46 cents per barrel, after falling to 40 cents at Tuesday's close from 59 cents in the previous day due to the end of the Norwegian strike.

The market structure called backwardation typically suggests tight supply.

"Lower loadings of the constituent grades of the dated Brent benchmark are likely to prolong the current backwardation in the Brent futures in the near traded months," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas in London.