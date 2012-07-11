* BFOE volume 774,000 bpd
* Platts expanded benchmark in 2007
* Benchmark volume below 1 mln bpd since May
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, July 11 The combined daily loading
volume of the four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams is
expected to fall to a record low in August, Reuters calculations
based on loading programmes showed on Wednesday.
The sharp fall in pumping volumes, hit by maintenance as
well as a strike in Norway, supported oil futures prices and
inter-month spreads. It also raised concerns over the liquidity
of the benchmark, which is used to pricing about two-thirds of
the world's crude oil, traders and analysts said.
The four streams, Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, are
set to pump 774,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, the lowest
since 2007, when price assessment agency Platts first expanded
the dated Brent benchmark to the current BFOE form, according to
Reuters data.
The July loading rate of the four is expected to be 832,000
bpd following a revision to Oseberg, which was hit by the 16-day
strike by offshore workers in Norway. This represents a fall
from 890,000 bpd before the revision and the 943,000 bpd
initially scheduled to load in June.
North Sea crude output tends to be lower in August than
other months as maintenance is typically carried out during its
calmer weather.
For August and July this year, the BFOE volume is set to be
hit by the strike in Norway and particularly by extensive
maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield, the UK's largest which
feeds into Forties stream.
Oil price assessment agency Platts, a part of McGraw-Hill
, widened its original Brent assessment in 2002 by adding
Oseberg and Forties after a decline in Brent output and a series
of market squeezes.
Ekofisk was the last crude to be added to boost the volume
to above 1 million bpd, which traders typically see as liquid
enough to avoid squeezes.
Total BFOE output volume has remained below 1 million bpd
since May.
"More volumes need to be added. Volumes are too low now and
it is so easy to manipulate," one trader said.
Platts have been considering adding more crude oil streams
to the benchmark for the past year. In May, it said it was
looking to add Danish crude DUC and Norwegian Troll.
Prior to the addition of Ekofisk, the benchmark fell below
800,000 bpd in August 2006. Traders said this fall was one of
the reasons Platts moved to add Ekofisk in the following year.
In the futures market, Brent crude oil futures were
trading $1.53 up at $99.50 a barrel by 1409 GMT. The premium on
the prompt August to the September contract rose
to 46 cents per barrel, after falling to 40 cents at Tuesday's
close from 59 cents in the previous day due to the end of the
Norwegian strike.
The market structure called backwardation typically suggests
tight supply.
"Lower loadings of the constituent grades of the dated Brent
benchmark are likely to prolong the current backwardation in the
Brent futures in the near traded months," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas
in London.