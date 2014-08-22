BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange
August 22 BFW Liegenschaften AG
* Said on Thursday has newly mandated admicasa AG, with administration of its individual properties
* Says previously existing contract with VERIT Immobilien AG, to be cancelled as at year-end 2014
* Says BFW Liegenschaften to compensate admicasa AG with ordinary administration fee of 3.85%, calculated on actual net rental income
* Says new contract is effective as of Jan. 1, 2015
Source text-bit.ly/1sYWXbM

* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D