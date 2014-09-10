UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sept 10 BFW Liegenschaften AG : * Says H1 net rental income amounted 8.1 million Swiss francs compared to 9.9
million Swiss francs in previous year * Says H1 EBIT amounted 7.0 million Swiss francs compared to 9.3 million Swiss francs in previous year * Says as of 30 June 2014 total assets 353.6 million Swiss francs versus 359.4
million Swiss francs as of end of 2013 * Source text: bit.ly/1rVIVrK * Further company coverage
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.