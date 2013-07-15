LONDON, July 15 Simon Lowth is to quit as chief
financial officer at AstraZeneca and return to his
energy roots in the same role at BG Group after being
passed over for the top job at the drugmaker.
Lowth, who will be 52 in August, is leaving one company
faced with a turbulent financial future for another.
BG's challenge is to recover from last year's announcement
that it would miss output targets and the abandonment in
February of longer-term production goals.
Investors are also fretting about its exposure to
strife-torn Egypt, home to a fifth of the company's production
on which cash flow for costly future projects depends.
AstraZeneca also faces difficulties. Chief executive Pascal
Soriot told Reuters in June that turning around the drugmaker
would be a long haul as it battles falling sales due to patents
expiring.
Lowth cut his managerial teeth at the privatised utility
Scottish Power between 2003 and 2007, where he rose through the
ranks to become finance director, before he moved to AstraZeneca
as chief financial officer.
He was named interim chief executive in June last year after
repeated drug development setbacks and investor discontent over
performance cost David Brennan his job at the company.
Speculation he might leave has been circulating since Soriot
was poached from rival pharmaceuticals group Roche Holding
and took on the permanent CEO role in October last
year, meaning Lowth returned to his role as finance chief.
Lowth will replace BG's interim chief financial officer Den
Jones, who has been holding the fort since February after Fabio
Barbosa fell ill. Barbosa has since retired.
"INTENSE, DRIVEN"
BG, which like Scottish Power is formerly state-owned, also
has a new CEO, Chris Finlayson.
Lowth will help Finlayson with the company's focus on
driving profit growth through its exploration and liquefied
natural gas businesses and on selling or partnering on more of
its discoveries.
"He brings with him a great combination of finance, capital
allocation, value-based planning, portfolio management and
strategy skills - critical skills as we execute our strategy to
deliver long-term value to shareholders and focus on excellence
in execution," Finlayson said in a statement.
Lowth, who worked from 1987 to 2003 for management
consultancy McKinsey, took on the job of finance director at
Scottish Power after the company's decision to back out of its
unsuccessful U.S. acquisition, PacificCorp.
"He's a very intense, driven man - a technical strategy type
I would say," said a former colleague.
AstraZeneca said the search for a replacement for Lowth was
underway.
Lowth will forfeit his AstraZeneca bonus for 2013 but BG,
which will pay him a base salary of 725,000 pounds ($1.10
million), will compensate him for it. He was paid a cash bonus
of 1.034 million pounds last year. He is to leave AstraZeneca in
October but as yet has no official start date at BG.
His base pay at BG is higher than his 660,000 pound
AstraZeneca finance director salary, but below the 900,000
pounds rate he was earning while he was in the interim CEO role.