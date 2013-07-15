BRIEF-Opthea Ltd seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising
LONDON, July 15 Simon Lowth, the chief financial officer of AstraZeneca, is to leave the pharmaceutical firm to take over the same role at oil and gas firm BG Group , the two companies said on Monday.
Lowth, who joined Astra in 2007, will replace BG's interim chief financial officer Den Jones who had taken over in February following a period of illness for the previous incumbent Fabio Barbosa.
Holista to supply medical-grade collagen made from skins of disease-free Australian sheep to Keneric Medical
Healthscope announces appointment of new MD and ceo