* Head of exploration signals farm-down close
* Says Tanzania LNG site selection "coming to a conclusion"
LONDON, Oct 8 BG Group Plc is close to a
deal or deals that would reduce its 100 percent holdings in a
group of six exploration licence blocks off Brazil's coast, the
company said on Tuesday, a signal it aims to push ahead promptly
with drilling there.
The assets are in Brazil's Barreirinhas Basin, a prospect it
calls a "frontier position" and says may contain more than 1
billion barrels of oil equivalent.
BG won the assets as part of a licensing round in May,
Brazil's first in five years and one which raised a record $1.4
billion.
Unusually for offshore Brazil, where state-controlled
Petrobras dominates operatorship of fields, the British oil and
gas group is the operator of all 10 it bought into. It sees the
Barreirinhas as its 2013 contribution to a company target of one
new basin entry per year to keep its project pipeline filled.
It holds 50 percent of four Barreirinhas blocks in
partnership with Petrobras and Galp Energia of
Portugal, and 100 percent of a further six blocks in which it
wants to bring in a partner or partners.
Selling stakes in acreage to other companies at an early
stage is called a farm-down and is common practice in the oil
industry to spread risk and exploration and development cost.
"So at the moment we are 100 percent, and I know that we are
involved in one thing at the moment to change that," said
Malcolm Brown, BG's executive vice president for exploration.
"It's active portfolio management at the exploration phase".
Brown was speaking to reporters with help from slides
presented to investors in September. The Barreirinhas assets
were identified at the time as farm-down or equity swap
opportunities.
Brown did not name the likely partner or partners, but
interest in offshore Brazil assets has been strong for years
thanks to huge discoveries in the Santos basin to the south of
the Barreirinhas.
These have put Petrobras, and BG, a partner with the state
giant in some Santos basin blocks, at the top of a value
creation league table for the period 2002-2011 published by Wood
Mackenzie.
"It's an attractive part of Brazil... and everybody wants to
explore Brazil," said analyst Oswald Clint of Bernstein, who
said the news confirms the emphasis on strength in exploration
that BG wanted to make when it appointed Brown to the board in
January this year reporting directly to new chief executive
Chris Finlayson.
"They only got these things back in May, so they're
obviously moving quickly to right-size that acreage," Clint
said. Smaller explorer Chariot Oil and Gas also has
Barreirinhas blocks.
A more recent offshore Brazil bidding round did not attract
much interest from oil majors, with BG among those that
abstained.
However, Brown said he had taken a number of phone calls
expressing interest in partnership after winning the blocks in
May, and cited the complexities of the bidding process as one
reason why interest can sometimes look low.
Brown also said the company was "coming to a conclusion" on
the site selection stage for a gas liquefaction plant on the
coast of Tanzania.
He would not be drawn on the likely date at which it might
receive a Final Investment Decision (FID) - slated in
presentations as near the end of 2016.
FID for the project would likely be made in conjunction with
fellow Tanzania explorers Exxon Mobil and Norway's
Statoil, he said.
