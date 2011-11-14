* Carioca find has production potential of 28,000 bopd

LONDON Nov 14 British oil and gas firm BG Group said a well in Brazil pumped more oil than expected and that it had been given more time to understand the oil field before having to declare its commercial viability.

BG, whose future production is set to be transformed by huge discoveries made in deep water off the coast of Sao Paulo state, said an extended well test on its Carioca find indicated it could produce at 28,000 barrels of oil per day, beating its earlier view.

"Given the promising results at Carioca, the consortium intends to do more appraisal work to further evaluate the area's full potential," BG said in a statement on Monday.

Brazil's National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels extended the deadline by which time the field must be declared commercial to December 2013 giving the partners involved in the field an extra two years to appraise it.

"There is no change to the consortium's plans and schedule for development and production," added BG.

The company and its partners in the Carioca find, Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras and Repsol Sinopec, a partnership between Spanish oil company Repsol and Chinese oil giant Sinopec, have said the field will be onstream by 2017.

