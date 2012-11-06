GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
LONDON Nov 6 BG Group : * Sale of Comgás stake completed * Completed the previously announced transaction to sell the Group's entire 60.1% holding in Comgás for a consideration of Brazilian reais 3.4 billion, or approximately $1.7 billion, to Cosan S.A. Indústria e Comércio (Cosan)
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.