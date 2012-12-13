LONDON Dec 13 BG Group named oil
industry veteran Chris Finlayson as its new chief executive, a
man seen as having the sort of background in dealmaking that has
enabled the British company to grow to a top player in recent
years.
Finlayson is currently managing director for BG Advance and
will take over at the beginning of January, BG said on Thursday.
The 56-year-old joined BG from Royal Dutch Shell in
2010.
He replaces Frank Chapman, who had a 12-year tenure at the
helm of BG. Under Chapman, BG has grown from a small, state-run
North Sea producer to an outperforming top-20 global oil and gas
group.
BG put a succession plan in place last year. Insider
Finlayson was a favourite to clinch the role, alongside chief
financial officer Fabio Barbosa and Americas managing director
Martin Houston.
All were given additional duties to test their suitability.
"The board identified and assessed three internal candidates
and a number of external candidates," said BG Chairman Andrew
Gould in a statement.
"It was a tough competition but reached a clear conclusion.
We were unanimous that Chris has the right skills for the next
stage of BG Group's evolution, and the delivery of our growth
projects."
Chapman will continue to guide his successor until he
retires in June, BG said.