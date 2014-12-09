Dec 9 British gas giant BG Group Plc said
on Tuesday it sold its wholly owned QCLNG Pipeline Pty Ltd
subsidiary in Australia to APA Group for US$5 billion.
The company said the deal is expected to be completed in the
first half of 2015 and is conditional on the start of commercial
LNG deliveries from the QCLNG export facility at Gladstone and
on partner consent.
This is the biggest sale by BG since it earlier this year
announced plans to look at asset sales across the globe to
monetize some of its investments and return cash to
shareholders.
BG Group had earlier expected to finalise a roughly $4
billion sale of gas pipelines in Australia's Queensland state by
Christmas.
"The sale of the QCLNG pipeline is in line with our strategy
to focus on BG Group's core areas of oil and gas exploration and
production and LNG," Andrew Gould, interim Executive Chairman of
BG Group, said in a statement.
BG said the transaction is expected to result in a post-tax
profit of approximately $2.7 billion. The company also said it
expects sale proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and fund
future growth.
The company said the pipeline was built between 2011 and
2014 and has a current book value of $1.6 billion.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)