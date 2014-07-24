UPDATE 1-New Australian body fuels concerns DUET deal could be blocked
* Local ownership requirements could be imposed - bankers (Recasts, adds analyst and fund manager comments)
July 24 Britain's BG Group is considering selling its largest operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.
BG Group appointed Rothschild to advise on a restructuring in a move that could result in the sale of its Armada, Everest and Lomond platforms, according to the newspaper, which cited unnamed sources. (thetim.es/1x3xwmP)
One of the market sources told The Times that the FTSE-100 company is in "disposal mode in the North Sea" as it tries to improve the performance of its portfolio. BG Group announced a portfolio review to beef up its finances last year.
"We do not respond to rumour and speculation. BG Group has been clear that we plan to take a more active approach to managing our assets," BG Group spokesman told the Times. "No asset is sacrosanct," she added.
BG Group and Rothschild could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours.
Last month, the group sold a majority stake in one of Europe's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure Partners for nearly $1 billion. ($1 = 0.5871 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Local ownership requirements could be imposed - bankers (Recasts, adds analyst and fund manager comments)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.