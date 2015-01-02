LONDON Jan 2 Britain's BG Group said on
Friday it had received a $350 million payment from the Egyptian
government following the country's decision to repay outstanding
debts to the energy industry.
Egypt has delayed payments to oil and gas firms as its
economy has been hammered by almost four years of instability
since a popular uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak. It said
on Dec. 31 that it had paid $2.1 billion of its debt to foreign
energy companies, in a bid to ease the country's worst energy
crisis in decades.
BG said the payment reduced the company's domestic
receivables balance in Egypt to around $920 mln, and it was
working with the government to reduce it further.
The company, which has been impacted by the reduction of LNG
exports from Egypt, said it continued to investigate options for
increasing the supply of gas from the country.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)