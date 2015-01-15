LONDON Jan 15 France's Total and Britain's BG Group have started producing gas at the West Franklin field in the North Sea, the companies said on Thursday.

The field, located 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of the Scottish town of Aberdeen, is expected to deliver 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and has gross reserves of 85 billion boe.

Britain is in need of fresh oil and gas supplies as North Sea production has declined drastically since its peak at the turn of the millennium.

Gas pumped from the field will be processed at the nearby Total-operated Elgin platform.

Total owns 46.2 percent of the West Franklin field, while Italy's ENI holds 21.9 percent and BG 14.1 percent. Other stakeholders include E.ON, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Summit and Dyas. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by John Stonestreet)