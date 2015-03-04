* Seven cargoes shipped from Queensland Curtis LNG
* New supplies expected to create price volatility
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, March 4 A smooth start to operations at
BG Group's Australian project in Queensland is expected
to help the British company to roughly double its liquefied
natural gas (LNG) supplies in 2015/16, it said on Wednesday.
Seven cargoes have been shipped since December from the
Queensland Curtis LNG facility, said Steve Hill, BG Group's head
of global energy marketing and shipping.
The plant is expected to stop operations for about a week of
maintenance in the near term before ramping up to full capacity,
allowing it to ship about one cargo a week.
In the United States, BG Group has signed a purchase
agreement for Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG
terminal, with first deliveries due in December.
Eventually BG Group expects total volumes of 8 million
tonnes from Queensland Curtis LNG and 5.5 million tonnes from
Sabine Pass.
The company predicts that growth in global LNG supply will
increase price volatility because new projects can cause a jump
in supply while demand growth remains gradual.
Atlantic natural gas markets are already experiencing some
of the biggest price swings in years as volatile European trade,
freezing U.S. weather and Brazilian demand leave tankers torn
over where to sail.
New supplies coming on stream have put pressure on the
market, with leading consumer Asia's LNG prices slipping to a
four-year low this year.
BG Group said it expects to take delivery of the U.S. Sabine
Pass cargoes on which it has purchase agreements, rather than a
worst-case scenario of paying fees but leaving the LNG
unshipped, possible in a bear market.
The company has said that a final investment decision for
its United States-based Lake Charles LNG project has been
delayed until 2016 from 2015.
