* Lund names Katie Jackson to head of global strategy
* Tom Melbye Eide named head of legal council
* Both had previously worked under Lund in Statoil
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, March 30 BG Group's new boss
Helge Lund has poached two officials from his former company
Statoil for key management positions, sending a clear
sign he intends to act quickly to try to turn around the British
firm amid a sharp oil price drop.
The appointments of Katie Jackson as vice president for BG
global strategy and business development and of Tom Melbye Eide
as BG head of general council were announced in an internal
company memo last week.
Jackson had previously been responsible for mergers and
acquisitions at Statoil under Lund's leadership.
A BG spokesman confirmed the appointments on Monday. They do
not require a regulatory announcement.
Lund, who took over officially on Feb. 9 and is BG's third
chief executive in as many years, must steer the embattled
company through the low global oil price, production
difficulties in Egypt and new projects in Australia and Brazil.
"He is not wasting any time and is sending the market a
clear signal that he is ready to tackle the problems facing BG,"
said one industry source.
Jackson will play a central role in carrying out a new
company strategy that Lund is expected to unveil later this
year, industry sources said.
Jackson previously worked for Anadarko and Royal
Dutch Shell.
Eide replaces Graham Vinter who is retiring. Eide worked for
eight years at Statoil before joining privately-run Norwegian
aluminium products group SAPA in 2013.
Lund, who turned Statoil around during his 10 years at its
helm, started his new job a month earlier than initially planned
after BG wrote down $6 billion to reflect the fall in value of
its oil and gas assets.
BG has been reviewing its portfolio for more than a year as
it looks to reduce costs. Analysts are eyeing parts of its LNG
business, particularly in Tanzania, to go on the chopping block,
along with a 50 percent stake in BG's Queensland Curtis LNG
export plant, which could fetch $5-10 billion.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Gareth Jones)