By Freya Berry and Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell's $70
billion takeover of British energy firm BG stands out
because only two investment banks and a boutique firm were
selected for the advisory work.
This is in sharp contrast to many so-called mega-deals,
which have historically involved at least two and sometimes
three or four financial advisers to each party.
Shell's cash and share offer, recommended by the board of BG
on Wednesday, represents a coup for Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, as Shell's sole adviser. It is also a significant
payday for Goldman Sachs and advisory boutique Robey
Warshaw LLP, the firms hired by BG.
To keep talks between Shell and BG confidential, the list of
advisers was intentionally kept short, one source familiar with
the deal said, even though this meant Bank of America Merrill
Lynch underwriting Shell's borrowing alone.
This compares with Vodafone's $130 billion sale of
its 45 percent stake in Verizon's U.S. wireless business in 2013
which earned big fees for Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, UBS, Paul Taubman's
PJT Partners and Guggenheim Partners.
And nine banks shared the spoils when Glencore took
over Xstrata in 2012, while seven are handling the merger of
Holcim and Lafarge and related asset sales.
None of the parties involved have provided details on their
likely earnings from the BG deal but the figures will affect
league tables for fees and deals activity in the first quarter
of next year, if not sooner, given the small number of advisers
on the big-money ticket.
Merrill Lynch was already the top bank by fees and market
share for the energy and power sector in the first quarter of
2015, with a 7.9 percent share, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The bank came fourth for global mergers and acquisitions
in terms of fees.
Goldman was at number one, after boosting its fee intake by
40 percent against the same period last year.
Investment banking fees for the energy and power sector
reached almost $2.4 billion, the third most lucrative sector
globally for the quarter.
Robey Warshaw's role deals another blow to major
bulge-bracket banks, coming just weeks after independent
investment banks Lazard and Centerview Partners LLC saw
off bigger rivals to advise H. J. Heinz and Kraft Foods
on a $46 billion merger.
The company began operations just last year under its two
star dealmaker founders -- Simon Robey and his namesake Simon
Warshaw.
Dealmakers across the City are now expected to try to flush
out possible counter bidders to defend their positions in the
league tables, which help companies select which banks and
advisers they want to spearhead takeovers and share offerings.
"BG has long been mooted as a potential target for a number
of predators. It is not inconceivable that this deal flushes out
a counter offer for BG," one of BG's 15 largest investors told
Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard;
Editing by Keith Weir)