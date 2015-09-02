Sept 2 BG Group Plc said the European Union's antitrust regulators had approved Royal Dutch Shell Plc's $70 billion takeover bid for the oil and gas producer.

The company said the unconditional clearance from the European Commission was the second of five global regulatory approvals required.

Shell's takeover offer was announced on April 7.

