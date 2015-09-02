(Adds details, background, share movement)
Sept 2 BG Group Plc said the European
Union's antitrust regulators had approved Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's $70 billion takeover bid for the oil and gas
producer.
The deal, which will help Shell compete better with world
No. 1 oil major ExxonMobil, has already received the
green light from regulators in the United States, Brazil and
South Korea.
BG and Shell still require approvals from Australia's
anti-trust and foreign investment bodies and clearance from the
anti-trust authority in China.
Regulatory filings have been submitted for each of these
approvals, BG said on Wednesday.
Shell agreed in April to takeover smaller rival BG at a
hefty premium, as commodity companies react to a plunge in crude
prices.
London-listed Shell's stock was down 1 percent at 1620 pence
at 1224 GMT, while BG was down marginally at 964.7 pence.
The broader FTSE Oil & Gas index was down 1.09
percent, after oil prices slipped further.