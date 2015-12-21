(Updates throughout)
LONDON Dec 21 Royal Dutch Shell and BG
Group shareholders are expected to vote on the merger of
the two companies on Jan. 27 and 28, respectively, the firms
said on Monday.
Shareholder approval is the final remaining hurdle to clear
Shell's takeover of its smaller rival, one of the largest energy
deals in a decade that will create the world's most powerful
liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader.
Worth $70 billion at the time of the offer in April, it is
worth about $53 billion at current market valuations.
BG asked Britain's High Court on Monday for approval to
publish its scheme document and to convene the shareholder
meetings, the companies said.
Court approval is expected on Tuesday, the companies said,
followed by the publication of BG's scheme document and the
Shell shareholder prospectus.
Following shareholder approval, the delisting of an acquired
company's shares typically takes around 10 working days. This
means Shell's takeover of BG could complete in mid-February.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Noor Zainab Hussain
in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)