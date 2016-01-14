* PIRC, Invesco, Allianz join voices in favour of deal
* BG-Shell share spread remains near 7 pct
* Deal widely expected to win shareholder support
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 14 Two weeks before shareholders are
due to vote on Royal Dutch Shell $48 billion bid for BG
Group, more investors have come out in support of the
deal, despite lingering concerns about the effect of falling oil
prices on the sector.
The bid has already won the backing of several major
shareholders and advisory groups, with only a handful of
investors publicly arguing against its merits even as oil prices
have dropped below $30 a barrel for the first time in 12 years.
On Thursday, British shareholder advisory firm PIRC
recommended shareholders vote in favour of the deal, which would
transform Shell into the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG)
trader and a major deepwater oil producer.
Two other advisory groups, Glass Lewis and ISS, issued
similar recommendations to investors last week.
Earlier this week, top 20 Shell shareholder Invesco also
lent its support, reinforcing the widespread impression this is
a done deal - even if this is not yet fully reflected in the BG
share price.
"Given the fragmented nature of the shareholder base, and
the ability of many holders to have already voted with their
feet and exited the stock, the chances of 'no' votes crossing
the 50 percent threshold, (are) extremely small in my opinion,"
said Martin Walker, Invesco's UK equities fund manager.
"As a result, for Shell management the next few weeks are
really about minimising the embarrassment of high profile
dissent," he wrote in a note to clients.
Top 30 Shell shareholder Allianz Energy fund also voiced
support.
"I am positive on the deal because if you look at Shell's
historic financial performance, the businesses that have made
consistently the highest return on capital are deepwater and
LNG," Christopher Wheaton, manager of the Allianz Energy fund,
told Reuters.
Confounding many investors and observers, however, is the
fact that BG's share price still lags the level implied by
Shell's share-and-cash offer.
The gap has remained stubbornly wide in recent weeks, even
after the deal received all the required regulatory approvals.
On Thursday, it was just below 7 percent.
The spread is a reflection of ongoing concerns over the
energy sector as a whole following the sharp drop in oil prices
since the start of the year, investors said.
"BG shares feel mispriced. If you try to put it up against
comparable yields it looks ridiculous given how many assume this
is a done deal," one fund manager said.
Shell B shares were up 1.4 percent and BG shares were up 0.5
percent at 1405 GMT compared with 0.8 percent gains for the
broader sector index. Brent crude was at $30.58
a barrel.
Standard Life Investment last week became the first and so
far the only major shareholder opposed to the deal, due to a
weak outlook for oil prices and risks related to BG's assets in
Brazil.
Shell has outlined a slew of cost-saving measure, asset
sales and job cuts aimed at boosting its balance sheet to help
finance the deal and weather the downturn.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)