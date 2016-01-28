LONDON Jan 28 BG Group shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favour of Royal Dutch Shell's $51 billion offer to buy the British oil and gas company, clearing the way for the companies to create the world's biggest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The deal won the support of 99.53 percent of BG shareholders, BG said in a statement.

After Shell shareholder waved through the deal on Wednesday, BG's shares are now set to be delisted on Feb. 15 -- 19 years after it was created from the liberalisation break-up of British Gas.

