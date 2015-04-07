April 8 UK-based oil and gas producer BG Group
Plc said on Tuesday it was in advanced discussions
regarding a possible offer by Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
As of Tuesday's close, BG's market capitalisation was about
31 billion pounds ($45.92 billion) compared with Shell's $202
billion.
BG produced 630,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during
the fourth quarter of 2014 versus 3.2 million boe by Shell.
Here is a list of BG's major operations around the world.
Region Operating Since List of major operations
Australia 2008 Developing Queensland Curtis LNG
project. One of Australia's
largest capital infrastructure
projects, involving $20.4
billion of investment from 2011
to 2014
United States 2000 Operating a gas supply platform
in Haynesville and Marcellus
shale plays
Tanzania 2010 Partnership with Ophir Energy
Plc in blocks 1 and 4
offshore Tanzania
Kenya 2011 Production sharing contracts
with government of Kenya for two
offshore exploration blocks
Brazil 1994 Participating in 5 pre-salt
discoveries in Santos Basin and
operating 10 blocks in
Barreirinhas Basin. Invested
over $8 billion in Brazil since
1994 and estimate that
activities will deliver 2.6
million barrels of oil
equivalent of gross capacity.
Egypt 2006 Operator of two offshore
gas-producing concession areas
and three other exploration
concessions
China BG is partner with China
National Offshore Oil
Corporation in offshore China
upstream exploration. It also
supplies LNG and crude oil to
China. BG is positioned to
become the largest supplier of
LNG into the country.
Joint operator of Karachaganak,
Kazakhstan one of the world's largest gas
and condensate fields, and a
shareholder in the Caspian
Pipeline Consortium.
($1 = 0.6750 pounds)
