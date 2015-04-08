April 8 Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L agreed to buy smaller rival BG Group BG.L for $70 billion in the first large oil merger in more than a decade, giving the Anglo-Dutch company access to BG's multi-billion dollar projects in Brazil, East Africa, Australia, Kazakhstan and Egypt. As of Tuesday's close, BG's market capitalisation was about 31 billion pounds ($45.92 billion) compared with Shell's $202 billion. BG produced 630,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the fourth quarter of 2014 versus 3.2 million boe by Shell. Here is a list of BG's major operations around the world. Region Operating Since List of major operations Australia 2008 Developing Queensland Curtis LNG project. One of Australia's largest capital infrastructure projects, involving $20.4 billion of investment from 2011 to 2014 United States 2000 Operating a gas supply platform in Haynesville and Marcellus shale plays Tanzania 2010 Partnership with Ophir Energy Plc in blocks 1 and 4 offshore Tanzania Kenya 2011 Production sharing contracts with government of Kenya for two offshore exploration blocks Brazil 1994 Participating in 5 pre-salt discoveries in Santos Basin and operating 10 blocks in Barreirinhas Basin. Invested over $8 billion in Brazil since 1994 and estimate that activities will deliver 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of gross capacity. Egypt 2006 Operator of two offshore gas-producing concession areas and three other exploration concessions China BG is partner with China National Offshore Oil Corporation in offshore China upstream exploration. It also supplies LNG and crude oil to China. BG is positioned to become the largest supplier of LNG into the country. Joint operator of Karachaganak, Kazakhstan one of the world's largest gas and condensate fields, and a shareholder in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. ($1 = 0.6750 pounds) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Louise Heavens)