(Adds BG Group comment, dateline)
LONDON, March 20 Oil and gas producer BG Group
has begun offering voluntary redundancy to staff at its
British headquarters, the company said, as it seeks to reduce
headcount and trim costs.
BG Group has been hit by lower than expected production
rates, having downgraded output forecasts several times over the
past two years, and is now focusing on streamlining its
operations.
"We have invited UK contracted employees based at our head
office in Reading to express their interest in a voluntary
redundancy package," a company spokesman said on Friday.
BG Group employs 1,100 staff at its head office in Reading,
England, and has a total workforce of 5,200 worldwide.
"There is no target for the number of applications (to the
voluntary redundancy scheme)," the spokesman said.
The Times newspaper reported on Friday that BG Group was
cutting nearly 300 jobs in Britain and planning significant job
cuts in Australia. (link.reuters.com/jyr77v)
The energy company warned in January that turmoil in Egypt
would hit its output this year and next and that costs would
rise because of new investments in Australia and Brazil.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London; Additional reporting by
Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David
Goodman)