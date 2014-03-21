March 20 Oil and gas producer BG Group Plc
is cutting nearly 300 jobs in Britain and making
significant cuts in Australia, weeks after warning that turmoil
in Egypt would hit output this year and in 2015, the Times
newspaper reported on Thursday.
BG will cut about a quarter of the staff at its head office
in Reading, England, the paper said on its website, without
citing sources. (link.reuters.com/jyr77v)
It added that BG would make significant reductions to its
1,000 employees in Australia, where it is building a series of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.
The company has been holding talks with staff over the past
few days outlining the redundancy package on offer, the Times
said.
BG, which employs 5,500 people in 20 countries, could not be
reached for comment outside of regular business hours.
Over the past 18 months, BG has cut its output forecasts
four times, including scaling back output expectations for 2014
and 2015 due to its woes in Egypt, which accounts for about
one-fifth of BG's production.
BG also warned in January that U.S. output would fall by
about 25 percent in 2014 as prices for gas there made it
uneconomic to produce as much from its shale resources.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)