LONDON Feb 3 Britain's third-biggest energy
company BG Group booked nearly $6 billion worth of
impairment charges in 2014 on the back of the steep drop in oil
prices, forcing it to slash its 2015 investment budget to $6-7
billion.
The group's full-year total operating profit fell 14 percent
year on year to $6.5 billion, while earnings slipped 8 percent
to $4 billion.
"In the new environment we are well placed to manage the
downturn as we are reaching the end of a high capital
expenditure cycle and will continue to add further production in
2015 from Brazil and Australia," Executive Chairman Andrew Gould
said.
