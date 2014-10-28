LONDON Oct 28 Britain's third-biggest energy
company BG Group reported a worse-than-expected 26
percent fall in third-quarter operating profit on the back of a
continued decline of production in Egypt and a steep drop in oil
prices.
Total operating profit came to $1.3 billion in the third
quarter, undershooting a company-provided consensus of $1.4
billion, while revenue rose 4 percent to $4.6 billion as BG was
able to substantially increase oil output from Brazil to more
than 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The group also reiterated its full-year guidance.
"Our developments in Brazil and Australia are progressing
well and, in the case of Brazil, beginning to have a material
impact on our business," said BG Group's interim Executive
Chairman, Andrew Gould.
The energy firm appointed former Statoil chief executive
Helge Lund this month to head up the company from March next
year.
Major oil producers are under intense scrutiny as they are
expected to present cost-cutting strategies to shield earnings
from a steep drop in oil prices.
Oil companies have seen billions wiped off their stock
market values as crude prices dropped 25 percent over the past
four months due to slowing global demand particularly in China
and ample supplies.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)