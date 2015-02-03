* FY op profit down 14 percent to $6.5 billion
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Feb 3 BG Group Plc has written $6
billion off the value of its oil and gas business in the fourth
quarter to reflect the slump in the price of oil, forcing it to
cut budgets and jobs this year.
Oil companies across the globe are scrambling to deal with a
halving in crude prices that has eaten into profits and is
pushing them to trim costs and focus on short-term returns.
BG will now have to focus on delivering returns from its
newly opened Queensland Curtis LNG facility and Brazilian
offshore fields to justify years of huge investments and deliver
value at a time when traditional business streams are under
pressure.
BG, Britain's third-largest energy company by stock market
value after BP and Shell, booked a $5.9 billion
impairment charge, reflecting the steep decline in oil prices as
it had banked on a higher value for its oil and gas output.
By contrast, BP fared much better in the fourth quarter,
saying on Tuesday it had benefited from an unexpected profit at
Russia's Rosneft in which it holds a 19.75 percent
stake.
Some analysts say recent positive news on BG's newly opened
projects, including the first cargo exports from QCLNG and
declaring a key Brazilian oil find as commercial, put the
company in a good position to deliver returns.
"While there are material impairments today, we think the
market will look through them," said analysts at brokerage
Bernstein, who rate BG's shares "outperform".
In order to deal with weaker prices, BG plans to reduce its
capital expenditure to between $6 billion and $7 billion this
year, compared with the $9.4 billion it spent in 2014.
JOB CUTS
These cuts will be paired with a planned 10 percent
reduction in operational expenditure this year, which includes
jobs, BG said. The group, which cut around 15 percent of its
staff last year, did not say how many more jobs would be shed.
"In the new environment we are well placed to manage the
downturn as we are reaching the end of a high capital
expenditure cycle and will continue to add further production in
2015 from Brazil and Australia," Executive Chairman Andrew Gould
said.
The company is targeting a 2015 production level of between
650,000 and 690,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),
up from 630,000 last year, betting on increases from Brazil and
Australia.
BG also chimed with fellow oil producers in maintaining
dividend payments, announcing a payment for 2014 of 28.75 cents
per share.
Its full-year operating profit fell to $6.5 billion, while
net earnings slipped 8 percent to $4 billion.
Its key LNG business, a driver for profits in recent years,
is expected to be hit by weaker oil prices this year, BG said,
forecasting an operational profit between $0.7 and $1 billion.
Shares in BG were down 0.9 percent at 0946 GMT, reversing an
earlier rise to 944.9 pence, their highest since early December.
BG, which has been without a chief executive for nearly a
year, has poached long-serving Statoil Chief Executive
Helge Lund, who will start taking the reins at the company on
March 2 to lead its turnaround.
