Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
MELBOURNE Dec 3 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it had won approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for the company's proposed $70 billion takeover of BG Group Plc.
"I am very pleased to receive this news. The FIRB approval is an important step towards deal completion," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
HOUSTON, May 3 The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) has concluded that a 2015 explosion at a Torrance, California, refinery then owned by Exxon Mobil Corp could have been prevented, the agency concluded in a report issued on Wednesday.