MELBOURNE Dec 3 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it had won approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for the company's proposed $70 billion takeover of BG Group Plc.

"I am very pleased to receive this news. The FIRB approval is an important step towards deal completion," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

