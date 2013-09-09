By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 9 Oil and gas firm BG Group
cut its production outlook for the third time in a year on
Monday, announcing delays in getting new projects under way in
Egypt and Norway that it said would reduce next year's output,
and sending its shares lower.
While the news about BG's Egypt project was widely expected
following unrest in the region, it followed disappointments in
February, when BG abandoned plans to become a 1 million barrels
a day oil and gas producer by 2015, and last October, when BG
told investors to expect no output growth in 2013 due to project
delays and a scaling back in U.S. shale gas activities.
Shares in BG fell 4 percent to 1,230.5 pence in morning
trading, topping Britain's bluechip index losers and
lagging the European oil and gas index which was down
0.9 percent.
BG said output would be reduced by about 30,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boed) next year, equivalent to around 5
percent of this year's expected output, but added that it was on
track to meet its 2013 targets.
The company, whose main growth assets are in Australia and
Brazil, has an output target for 2015 but has not said what it
expects to produce in 2014. It said in February that it expected
to produce between 630,000 boed and 660,000 boed this year.
BG also said that 2014 production would be lower as it
planned to reduce output from the United States by 17,000 boed
due to low natural gas prices there.
"The group's 775,000 to 825,000 boed 2015 production
guidance remains unchanged, but this is subject to a recovery in
natural gas prices in the U.S. and future events in Egypt," the
company said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day on
Monday.
Analysts are on average expecting BG to produce around
720,000 boed in 2014, which even given a reduction of around
47,000 boed due to the Egypt and Norway delays and U.S. cuts,
would still mean the company posts significant production growth
compared to this year.
Bernstein analyst Rob West shrugged off the impact of the
delays, saying that it was a "small slip", and more importantly
the company's major LNG project in Australia, QCLNG, remained on
track for first gas into the plant around the end of the year.
"In the context of that, this little deferral doesn't change
our view on the stock at all," he said. The broker has an
"outperform" rating on BG.
At BG's Egypt project, where there has been political
turmoil for around two and a half years, a new part of the West
Delta Deep Marine would start production later than expected
next year provided there was no further disruption, BG said.
In Norway it said that the Knarr project would now come
onstream in the second half of 2014.