NEW DELHI, March 23 BG aims to sign a gas sale agreement with Gujarat State Petroleum Corp by the middle of the year to supply up to 2.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2014, its India unit head said on Friday.

"We are targeting mid-2012. We are very hopeful," Walter Simpson, president and managing director of BG India, told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Gas Partnership conference.

He said BG and GSPC have already signed an initial agreement for supplies for 20 years.