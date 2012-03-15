MUMBAI, March 15 BG Group Plc has
received at least two final bids for its 65 percent stake in
India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, in a deal valued at
about $900 million.
A three-member consortium led by state-run Oil and Natural
Gas Corp, the country's largest oil and gas producer,
was among the final bidders, said the sources, declining to be
named as the process is not public yet.
Other companies in the ONGC-led consortium are state-run
Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd (BPCL), the sources said, adding the deadline for
submitting final bids ended on Thursday.
BG and ONGC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment from Reuters.
BG India, a unit of the UK oil and gas company, announced in
November it was interested in selling its stake in Gujarat Gas,
a western India-focused gas distribution company.