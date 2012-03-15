* ONGC-led consortium among the final bidders for stake
* Germany's E.ON, Adani, Torrent were among initial bidders
* Final bid deadline ended Thursday; deal valued at $900 mln
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, March 15 BG Group Plc has
received at least two final bids for its 65 percent stake in
India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, in a deal valued at
about $900 million.
A three-member consortium led by state-run Oil and Natural
Gas Corp, the country's largest oil and gas producer,
was among the final bidders, said the sources, declining to be
named as the process is not public yet.
Other companies in the ONGC-led consortium are state-run
Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd (BPCL), the sources said, adding the deadline for
submitting final bids ended on Thursday.
BG and ONGC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment from Reuters.
Shares in Gujarat Gas, which has a market value of about $1
billion, ended down 0.6 percent on Thursday at 428.80 rupees,
while the broader Mumbai market dropped 1.4 percent.
The stock is up 20 percent this year.
At the current price, BG's 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas
is valued at about $700 million. The company acquiring the BG
stake will have to make a mandatory open offer for additional
stake, valuing the total deal at about $900 million.
BG India, a unit of the UK oil and gas company, announced in
November it was looking to sell its stake in Gujarat Gas, as
part of restructuring its asset portfolio. Globally, BG Group
focuses on exploration and production activities and liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
BG India acquired the stake in the western India-focused gas
distribution company in 1997.
Gujarat Gas, set up in 1980, currently supplies piped gas to
317,000 domestic and industrial customers and compressed natural
gas to 144,000 users, mostly across Surat, Bharuch and Valsad in
the western state of Gujarat.
The company also operates a 3,700 kilometre-long gas
pipeline network.
The sources said Germany's biggest utility, E.ON AG
, UK-based private equity firm Actis, and India's
Adani group and Torrent group were among the
initial bidders for the BG stake.
India's current gas demand of 166 million cubic metres a day
(mmscmd) is projected to rise to 443 mmscmd by 2017, due to the
growing number of power plants, industries and vehicles in
Asia's third-largest economy.