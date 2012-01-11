(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)

* Adani, GAIL India, GSPC among others submit prelim bids

* Bids expected to be shortlisted over next couple of weeks

By Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Jan 10 BG Group Plc has received six to seven preliminary bids for its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

India's Adani group, state-run GAIL India , state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and a couple of international companies are among the bidders, the sources said on Tuesday.

All the sources declined to be named as the process is not public yet.

"As we have noted previously, we have started a process aimed at evaluating the potential sale of our interest in GGCL," BG said referring to Gujarat Gas. "We will inform the market when we have something to announce."

A spokeswoman for Adani declined to comment when reached by Reuters. Officials at GAIL and Gujarat State Petroleum were not immediately available.

The response to the preliminary bidding process, which was completed on Tuesday, has been better than expected and the bids will be shortlisted over the next couple of weeks, two of the sources told Reuters.

BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company, announced in November it was interested in selling its 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas distribution company.

BG India, which acquired the stake in 1997, is looking to sell the stake as part of restructuring its asset portfolio. Globally, BG Group focuses on exploration and production activities and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Gujarat Gas, set up in 1980, currently supplies piped gas to 317,000 domestic and industrial customers and compressed natural gas to 144,000 users, mostly across Surat, Bharuch and Valsad in the western state of Gujarat.

The company also operates a 3,700 kilometre-long gas pipeline network.

Shares in Gujarat Gas, which has a market value of about $960 million, ended up 1.2 percent on Tuesday at 386.75 rupees, after having risen as much as 8.4 percent during the day. The main Mumbai market was up more than 2 percent.

At the current price, BG's 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas is valued at more than $600 million. The company acquiring the BG stake will also have to make a mandatory open offer for an additional stake, valuing the total deal at about $900 million.

HIGH PRICE

People familiar with the process said that the valuation for the BG stake in Gujarat Gas was high given its business outlook and margin pressures, which might deter some bidders especially those from overseas.

Gujarat Gas' operating profit margin in the last quarter was at 17.7 percent, lower than 20.9 percent at peers Indraprastha Gas Ltd and 68.4 percent at Cairn India, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"The current value is already a bit rich and then BG would definitely be expecting some premium on that making it not such a great bet for the people who are looking to enter India," one of the sources said.

"I would say Indian state-run companies, who already have strong presence in the domestic gas business would be the front-runner for this but the main thing to be watched will be the valuation at which it will be done," he said.

India's current gas demand of 166 million cubic metres a day (mmscmd) is projected to rise to 443 mmscmd by 2017, due to the growing number of power plants, industries and vehicles in Asia's third-largest economy. (Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)