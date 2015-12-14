* Chinese ministry of commerce gives green light
* Shell sees further 3 pct cuts in group's workforce
* Deal to face Shell, BG shareholder votes
* Takeover on track for early 2016 completion
(Recasts with Shell job cuts, adds quotes, updates shares)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Dec 14 Royal Dutch Shell
expects to slash thousands more jobs to save costs if its
takeover of BG Group goes through as planned early next
year following a final green light from China.
The acquisition, which was announced on April 8 and is
biggest in the sector in a decade, has been cleared by China's
Ministry of Commerce, Shell said on Monday, after earlier
approvals from Australia, Brazil and the European Union.
Shell and BG will now send a merger prospectus to their
shareholders and hold special general meetings for votes on the
deal. If approved, it will face a court hearing 10 days later
and could be completed by early February.
Some shareholders, however, have voiced concern over the
merits of the acquisition following the sharp slide in oil
prices. The fall in Shell's share price since April means the
value of the deal has fallen to $53 billion from $70 billion.
Shortly after announcing the green light from China, Shell
issued a statement saying it expected to cut about 2,800 roles
globally from the combined group.
That would be nearly 3 percent of the group's combined
workforce of about 100,000, or equivalent to more than half BG's
roughly 5,000 employees.
The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company had already outlined
steps to protect dividend payouts and cashflow following the
merger, which include cost savings of $3.5 billion and $30
billion in asset disposals.
The new job cuts are also in addition to previously
announced plans to reduce Shell's headcount and contractor
positions by 7,500 worldwide.
Shell B shares were down 1.6 percent by 1217 GMT,
while BG shares traded 0.3 percent lower.
A BG spokesman said the company would remain focused on its
business plan until the deal is completed.
INVESTOR CONCERNS
The combination will transform Shell into the world's top
liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader and a major offshore oil
producer focused on Brazil's rapidly-developing sub-salt oil
basin that would rival Exxon Mobil's position as the
world's biggest international oil company.
Shell has nevertheless had to battle a sharp slide in oil
prices, which have fallen from $55 a barrel in April to below
$40 a barrel, which some investors said undermined the deal.
"The deal doesn't make financial sense at the current oil
price. You have got to be pretty bullish on the current oil
price to make this deal work." David Cumming, Head of Equities
at Standard Life Investments, told BBC Radio on Monday.
Analysts at Credit Suisse, however, said the deal still made
strategic sense.
"Yes, it is tough when one looks at spot oil prices ... We
are in the camp of 'Yes', not just because of the strategic
rationale longer term, but also because of Shell's CEO and
Chairman, who we think are the right people at the helm in this
environment," the bank said.
Last month, sources told Reuters that the Chinese Ministry
of Commerce had pressed Shell to sweeten long-term LNG supply
contracts as the world's top energy consumer faces a large
surfeit over the next five years.
The integration of the two companies has been planned by a
joint committee in recent months but could encounter some
difficulties as BG's small and relatively nimble operations are
merged with Shell's much larger structure.
(Additional reporting by Adam Rose; editing by Mark Potter and
David Clarke)