LONDON Feb 9 Helge Lund began work as the new chief executive of BG Group on Monday, joining the oil and gas firm three weeks earlier than expected after gaining agreement from his previous employer Statoil.

Lund had been due to join the firm on March 2.

BG said Andrew Gould, who had been serving as interim executive chairman of BG since April 2014, would return to his role as non-executive chairman. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)